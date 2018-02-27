Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Read on to know more about Colors Bangla’s Prothom Protisruti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2018 02:11 PM

Kolkata: TellyChakkar had already reported about Colors Bangla’s upcoming period drama Prothom Protisruti and now we bring you more details about its cast and crew.

As we know, based on Ashapurna Devi’s award winning novel Prothom Protisruti, the story narrates the journey of Satyabati and her various stages of liberty and identity. The show features ten-year-old Sushmili Acharjya in the central role of Satyabati.

Young actor Arya Dasgupta, who is currently a twelfth standard student, has been paired opposite Sushmili. He is playing the role of her husband named Nabakumar.  

And apart from Prerona Bhattacharya, Manasi Sinha and Mallika Majumdar, the show will see ace actors Falguni Chattopadhyay and Sujan Mukherjee in key roles. Laboni Bhattacharjee, Alokananda and Amitava Das are also part of this TV show.

Gopal Chakraborty is helming this project while Sharbari Ghoshal is the screenplay and script writer of it.

Produced by DAAG Creative Media, Prothom Protisruti will start from 5 March airing every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm.

(Also Read: Colors Bangla to launch a period drama ‘Prothom Protisruti’)

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.

 
 
Tags > Colors Bangla, Prothom Protisruti, Ashapurna Devi, Sushmili Acharjya, Arya Dasgupta, Prerona Bhattacharya, Falguni Chattopadhyay, Sujan Mukherjee, DAAG Creative Media, Laboni Bhattacharjee, Mallika Majumdar, Manasi Sinha, Amitava Das,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's...

In pics: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's starry Reception
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days