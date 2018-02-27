Read on to know more about Colors Bangla’s Prothom Protisruti

Kolkata: TellyChakkar had already reported about Colors Bangla’s upcoming period drama Prothom Protisruti and now we bring you more details about its cast and crew.

As we know, based on Ashapurna Devi’s award winning novel Prothom Protisruti, the story narrates the journey of Satyabati and her various stages of liberty and identity. The show features ten-year-old Sushmili Acharjya in the central role of Satyabati.

Young actor Arya Dasgupta, who is currently a twelfth standard student, has been paired opposite Sushmili. He is playing the role of her husband named Nabakumar.

And apart from Prerona Bhattacharya, Manasi Sinha and Mallika Majumdar, the show will see ace actors Falguni Chattopadhyay and Sujan Mukherjee in key roles. Laboni Bhattacharjee, Alokananda and Amitava Das are also part of this TV show.

Gopal Chakraborty is helming this project while Sharbari Ghoshal is the screenplay and script writer of it.

Produced by DAAG Creative Media, Prothom Protisruti will start from 5 March airing every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm.

