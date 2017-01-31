Hot Downloads

Read to know more about Ek Masher Golpo: Baghini

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 01:39 PM

Readers, we have already reported that the upcoming story for Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Golpo is Samaresh Basu’s Baghini where actors Piyali Basu and Raj Bhattacharyya are playing key roles.

Now, Tellychakkar.com brings to you more details about the same. Read on-

Apart from Piyali and Raj, the cast of the series includes Sougata Sarkar, Sanchari Mukherjee, Debidas Bhattacharya, Goutam Mukherjee, Biplab Ghosh, Jiban Saha and Shakti Dey.

Now coming to the plot, it would narrate the story of a brave rural girl Dugga whose father was into the liquor business.

After the death of her father, she would also join the same business, where she would fall in love with Chiranjib.

Chiranjib, who although loves her a lot, would not want to make Dugga a part of his disturbed life.

But later, he would decide to lead a normal life. However, soon his house would be raided by the police.

So, what will happen after this?

To know all this watch the tale from 1st February at 7 pm.

And for more updates keep visiting this space.

