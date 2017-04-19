Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Joker
Joker
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Read to know Rahul’s next move to harm Naren in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 03:30 PM

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) is getting intriguing with each passing episode.

The story is a modern day adaptation of Vishwamitra and Meneka, played by Akshay Mhatre (Naren) and Sheen Das (Pooja) respectively.

So far, we have seen Naren had sent his cousin brother Rahul (Ankit Vyas) behind bars after he had misbehaved with Pooja (Sheen Das).

Now, in the coming episodes, it will be seen that to seek revenge, Rahul will go to burn Naren’s farmhouse harming all the animals in it.

On the other hand, Naren would get furious and devastated, and would get highly affected by this.

What will Naren do now?

We could not get through the leads for their comment.

Tags > Piyaa Albela, Zee TV, Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Das, Ankit Vyas,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top