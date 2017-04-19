Read to know Rahul’s next move to harm Naren in Piyaa Albela

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) is getting intriguing with each passing episode.

The story is a modern day adaptation of Vishwamitra and Meneka, played by Akshay Mhatre (Naren) and Sheen Das (Pooja) respectively.

So far, we have seen Naren had sent his cousin brother Rahul (Ankit Vyas) behind bars after he had misbehaved with Pooja (Sheen Das).

Now, in the coming episodes, it will be seen that to seek revenge, Rahul will go to burn Naren’s farmhouse harming all the animals in it.

On the other hand, Naren would get furious and devastated, and would get highly affected by this.

What will Naren do now?

We could not get through the leads for their comment.