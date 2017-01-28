Read to know the engagement TWIST in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Let us make your weekend special with this exclusive news straight from your favourite TV show Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms).

Fans of KKB are running out of patience to know if Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Purab (Vin Rana) will get married.

Well, we have the answer!

Our sources shared that before the marriage takes place, Pragya will plot her next plan to avoid her engagement with Purab.

As per the plot, Pragya will slit her finger just before the ring exchange ceremony. The moment Purab will be about to put the ring on her finger, he will realise about she being injured. Soon the lady will get unconscious, leaving Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and family in shock.

This will be Pragya’s master plan to avoid her engagement with Purab.

Bravo girl!

We buzzed Sriti but she remained unavailable to comment.

