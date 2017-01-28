Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Read to know the engagement TWIST in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 01:58 PM

Let us make your weekend special with this exclusive news straight from your favourite TV show Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms).

Fans of KKB are running out of patience to know if Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Purab (Vin Rana) will get married.

Well, we have the answer!

Our sources shared that  before the marriage takes place, Pragya will plot her next plan to avoid her engagement with Purab.

As per the plot, Pragya will slit her finger just before the ring exchange ceremony. The moment Purab will be about to put the ring on her finger, he will realise about she being injured. Soon the lady will get unconscious, leaving Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and family in shock.

This will be Pragya’s master plan to avoid her engagement with Purab.

Bravo girl!

We buzzed Sriti but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Kumkum Bhagya!

Tags > engagement, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha, Vin Rana, Shabbir Ahluwalia,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest