Veteran actor Kiran Kumar's suggestion to use ingredients from the kitchen has helped his co-star Randeep Rai in maintaining his long and lustrous hair, says the young actor.

To step into the shoes of a high school student, Sameer, for "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", Randeep says he has to work very hard.

"I have lost 12 kgs. It's been six months (since I started taking extra care of my hair). It's a lot of high maintenance. I don't know how girls do it. I apply different things on my hair on alternate days. One day it's egg white, a day after it's curd and then it's castor or coconut oil," Randeep told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Who gave him the hair tips? "My reel life nanu - Kiran Kumar Sir. He told me to apply all these things. I love him a lot," said the actor, 24.

Children's Day is round the corner. Any memorable childhood moment that he would like to share?

"I used to have long hair in school (Christ the King College, Jhansi) too. My teachers used to scold me and I was rusticated too. My parents were called to the school and were told that I am ill-mannered for keeping long hair and wearing a stud on my ear," he said.

"Now the same teachers and principal send messages to me saying 'You are looking amazing because of your hairstyle'. So it feels great. More than my character, it's my hairstyle which has become a hit," he added.

He has, in fact, become a trend-setter now.

"A lot of people are following my hairstyle. My principal is not saying anything to anyone. He is saying that as long as the show is on, the students can keep long hair just because I studied in the school. It's a big thing for me," said the "Diya Aur Baati Hum" actor.

For the 1990s set "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", he also referred to superstar Salman Khan's style of that era.

"When I was told this is the story and style is that of Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya', I started watching his films again. What he did was next to impossible. No one else can do it," said the fan of the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star.

The teenage love story is about to complete 50 episodes.

"We will be completing 50 episodes on November 14 on Children's Day. I have no idea if there will be something planned for it or not," he said.

Teen dramas in the US are getting darker, does he feel bad that his show is not following the trend?

"It's good the way it is. I am not feeling bad. It's good that we are doing something different from other shows," said Randeep, who has featured in about 120 commercials.

But he was nervous before signing on the dotted line.

"When I was signing the contract, I was little scared and nervous. I have not seen a show that goes back in time like this. I was little nervous, but I wanted to do something different so, I decided to join the cast," he said.

In the last episode of the Sony Entertainment Television show, there were talks about students going on a picnic to Mount Abu. Did the team shoot there?

"We are planning to go there. It's not confirmed, but there are plans. It should happen in the last week of this month," he said.

