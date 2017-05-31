Read on to know the upcoming twist and turns in Kuch Rang...

Sony TV’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is bringing forth a lot of twists and turns filled with a lot of emotions to keep viewers glued.

Things are going well between Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and the viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the reunion of the duo soon. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Soha (Aaliya Shah) are also trying their best to get Dev and Sonakshi united again.

Read on to know what the viewers have in store for them in the upcoming episodes –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Sonakshi will learn about a marriage proposal that has come for Dev and eventually she will be seen tensed about it. She will have a discussion about it with her mom (Moon Banerjee) that this wedding shouldn’t happen. Sonakshi’s mom will try to convince her that that she still loves Dev. Ishwari, who is now putting an effort to reunite Dev and Sonakshi will sense that Sonakshi is feeling upset with Dev’s marriage news and try to persuade her to confess her love.”

Will Sonakshi realize her love for Dev, and accept it, to stop Dev’s marriage? Only time will tell how things will unfold.

We tried but could not reach to Erica for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.