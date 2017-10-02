TellyChakkar.com had earlier reported about the mishap that happened with actress Divya Bhatnagar’s father (Vinay Kumar Bhatnagar).

For the uninitiated, Divya’s dad went missing since morning on the 25 September. Later on, he was found admitted at a government hospital in a critical state. He was poisoned and was admitted in the ICU.

Six days post that incident, Tellychakkar.com has learned some more details about it that will shock you to the core!

When we spoke to Divya, she told us about the entire incident in detail. She said, “my dad went to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for his regular medical checkup. He had to go to the bank afterwards. He boarded a bus from Shivaji Stadium for Paschim Vihar and had a word with my Mom over the phone that he would be visiting my Nani’s place too. Around 1 PM, my Mom got a message from his phone asking for the ATM Pin number. After sometime, his number was not reachable. It's strange that the police did not register an FIR and after some political pressure, the Cannaught Place Police Station registered an FIR at 8 PM.”

“Further, we reached out to each and every hospital in our own to look for him. We learnt that he is admitted in the ICU at the Mahavir Hospital in Shakarpur. The doctors didn’t allow us to go inside and didn’t give us any clarity about his health. Later on, when my sister forcefully tried to get inside and look for him, the doctors told us that they don’t have much facility there and recommended us to shift him to a private hospital. We reached out to Balaji Hospital but they refused to admit him stating that bed in not available. Then, we head towards Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and they told the same thing to us but with some approach, they finally admitted him in the hospital, she added.

Divya further continued, “He was on a ventilator and after two to three days, he finally became conscious and spoke to us a little about the incident that happened that day. He said that, a 20 year old guy followed him from the RML Hospital and got in the bus along with my dad and sat beside him. He was handicapped and carried a stick and books in his hand.

He opened his books inside the bus and offered him biscuits but my dad refused to have it. After that he could not recollect what happened with him. He was asking us not to leave the one who has done such a crime. There is a gang that hypnotises people, gives them poison and then loots them. The police took no action. That guy took away everything from my dad and he was poisoned and got several injuries.”

Pained with the incident, Divya further concluded, “We are very shocked and pained with the incident. My dad is still critical. Now, the doctors will do his endoscopy to check till where the poison has reached in the body. It's shocking that being the capital of India, Delhi is still unsafe. We just wish that this shouldn’t happen with anyone else. Its hard to trust anyone these days.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Divya's dad a speedy recovery!