Read on to know what will happen next on Colors’ Thapki

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is bringing forth new twists and turns that is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes.

After a high voltage wedding drama, the ardent viewers of the show will get to see another twist in tale in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes Aryan (Manish Goplani) will leave the house but this time Bani (Jigyasa Singh) will stop him as she wants him to support her in saving Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) from the family members.”

When we contacted Manish, he confirmed the development with us.

Bani, who was always against Aryan is now seeking help from him. What will be the consequences now?

Will Aryan and Bani unite? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.