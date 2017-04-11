Read to know which couple scored a perfect 30 in Nach Baliye!

Tellychakkar.com is back with some exclusive tidbits from the set of Star Plus’ Nach Baliye season 8 (BBC).

This year, the competition level is on a peak, with all couples giving a tough fight with their talent.

Today (11 April), the couples shot for the third episode, and their excitement level reached cloud nine, when Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan joined them as the special guest.

And guess what folks, this episode is going to be remembered for long, as a jodi, managed to get perfect scores for the first time this season.

As viewers might remember, Pritam Singh and his baliye Amanjot had rocked the show last week with their sexy act. They had also managed to achieve the highest marks. And this week too, the duo left everyone present amazed by their performance. The judges, Terence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri, were so impressed, that they were compelled to give them a perfect 30.

Woaaaah!!!

Pritam-Amanjot danced as a blind couple, and dedicated their performance to Hrithik, who played a visually impaired person in his last film Kaabil. The Bollywood star was deeply moved and touched by the act.

Along with Hrithik, the judges, couples, and audience gave a standing ovation to the couple.

It must have been a great moment for Pritam and his wife for sure. Great job guys!

Stay tuned to this space for updates on Nach Baliye!