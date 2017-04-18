Hot Downloads

Read to know why Sethji lead Avinash CRIED at the screening

18 Apr 2017

Yesterday (18 April) Zee TV’s new offering Sethji (Off Shore Productions) celebrated its launch party amidst much fan fare.

The lead stars Gurdeep Kohli, Avinash Mishra, Rumman Ahmed, Prachi Thakkar and others, were present at the event, looking their best.

The entire cast and crew looked happy and charged up as they watched the telecast. Along with lot of cheerfulness, we witnessed the lead actor Avinash Mishra weeping like a baby.

While the team watched the screening, the charming Avinash broke down into tears when the crowd cheered for him, after seeing his entry in the show. The young boy, couldn't hold his emotions and started crying.

Awwww!

We buzzed Avinash to know about his excitement and he shared, “It was a very important day of my life. I burst into tears after seeing so much of love and adulation from people. You won’t believe I was rejected for this role four to five times but call it destiny or luck, I finally got through. Every actor has to face struggles in their career and I am glad that I have now started my TV journey with Sethji. I hope that people love our show and we promise to deliver best to our ability.”

We wish Avinash and the entire team of Sethji all the very best!

