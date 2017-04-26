Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Aalesha
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Read to know why Shraddha thanked the Nach Baliye stage

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2017 05:41 PM

Our weekends have become more entertaining with the arrival of Nach Baliye!

The eighth season of the celeb dance reality show on Star Plus (produced by BBC) will present a lot of drama, dance and romance in its upcoming season.

Also, making a grand entry to the episode will be the youth sensation Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as part of Half Girlfriend promotion. As readers would also know, judge Mohit Suri is the director of the movie, that's based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel.

Tellychakkar.com, earlier in the day reported about Pritam-Amanjot’s exit from the show, and also gave a sneak peek to the episode , via exclusive pictures.

Now, we are here to share what transpired on the shoot with Shraddha.

An eye witness shared, “Shraddha was really excited to be a part of the show and was eagerly participating in the activities. She has no high handedness and was having fun with the contestants.”

Shraddha further surprised everyone when she took to the stage and thanked Nach Baliye.

Wondering why?

Well, her parents Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor were part of the show (season 3) and had performed quite wonderfully well.

Added the source, “Shraddha came up on the stage and thanked the show for giving her parents a chance to work together. She also added that the family was really excited to see them dance on TV.”

Awww...that’s cute, isn’t it?

Catch this and a lot more fun this weekend on Nach Baliye 8!!

Tags > Nach Baliye stage, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri, Chetan Bhagat,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top