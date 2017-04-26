Read to know why Shraddha thanked the Nach Baliye stage

Our weekends have become more entertaining with the arrival of Nach Baliye!

The eighth season of the celeb dance reality show on Star Plus (produced by BBC) will present a lot of drama, dance and romance in its upcoming season.

Also, making a grand entry to the episode will be the youth sensation Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as part of Half Girlfriend promotion. As readers would also know, judge Mohit Suri is the director of the movie, that's based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel.

Tellychakkar.com, earlier in the day reported about Pritam-Amanjot’s exit from the show, and also gave a sneak peek to the episode , via exclusive pictures.

Now, we are here to share what transpired on the shoot with Shraddha.

An eye witness shared, “Shraddha was really excited to be a part of the show and was eagerly participating in the activities. She has no high handedness and was having fun with the contestants.”

Shraddha further surprised everyone when she took to the stage and thanked Nach Baliye.

Wondering why?

Well, her parents Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor were part of the show (season 3) and had performed quite wonderfully well.

Added the source, “Shraddha came up on the stage and thanked the show for giving her parents a chance to work together. She also added that the family was really excited to see them dance on TV.”

Awww...that’s cute, isn’t it?

Catch this and a lot more fun this weekend on Nach Baliye 8!!