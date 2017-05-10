Hot Downloads

Read to know why Suyyash -VJ Anusha indulged in an online war

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2017 06:31 PM

The hot and beautiful VJ Anusha Dandekar is in the news for a very weird reason.

Can you guess what?

The VJ and model reportedly mocked Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s friends Rahul Sharma and Gurneet for their accent in her recent Instagram post. And it ended up infuriating the couple and both of them promptly gave a stern reply to Anusha.

It all started with Kishwer posting a story on Instagram while she was roaming with her friends in Bandstand, and one of the friends said ‘I love pancakes!’

Soon enough, VJ Anusha and her friend VJ Gaelyn Mendonca posted a video on Instagram trying to make fun of the English accent by Kishwer’s friends.

As soon as Kishwer saw Anusha’s post, she posted on Instagram stating the following:

After Kishwer posted this, her husband Suyyash Rai came in with a post supporting his wife:

Later on, Anusha tried explaining her actions in Suyyash's post, and interestingly fans were divided in their support. 

Some felt Anusha was wrong to make fun of somebody's language while others felt that Kishwer-Suyyash need not had made it public, as Anuhsa's videos were quite cryptic.

What do you feel about the entire controversy? Do let us know in the comment box!!

