Read to know why Suyyash -VJ Anusha indulged in an online war

The hot and beautiful VJ Anusha Dandekar is in the news for a very weird reason.
The VJ and model reportedly mocked Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s friends Rahul Sharma and Gurneet for their accent in her recent Instagram post. And it ended up infuriating the couple and both of them promptly gave a stern reply to Anusha.
It all started with Kishwer posting a story on Instagram while she was roaming with her friends in Bandstand, and one of the friends said ‘I love pancakes!’
Soon enough, VJ Anusha and her friend VJ Gaelyn Mendonca posted a video on Instagram trying to make fun of the English accent by Kishwer’s friends.
As soon as Kishwer saw Anusha’s post, she posted on Instagram stating the following:
After Kishwer posted this, her husband Suyyash Rai came in with a post supporting his wife:
People consider u guys their role models / idols ... it doesnt suit u guys @vjanusha @vjgaelyn . Disappointed seriously... U guys r probably trippin on something and enjoying but unfortunately for you they are my frns. U shudnt have put this on ur socail networking websites specially wen there millions of people looking up2 u...and unfortunately they are your FANS :). U guys probably well educated and have probably studied and stayed abroad all ur lives its juss that my frns r tooo desi to have that accent...n unfortunately that guy is from punjab too just like @kkundrra AND je lodh payi metho vadda desi labna v nai...GROW UP.
Later on, Anusha tried explaining her actions in Suyyash's post, and interestingly fans were divided in their support.
Some felt Anusha was wrong to make fun of somebody's language while others felt that Kishwer-Suyyash need not had made it public, as Anuhsa's videos were quite cryptic.
