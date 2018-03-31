Home > Tv > Tv News
Read on: Soumya’s next effort to win Harman’s love in Shakti

Mumbai: The sweet and loving relation of Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) has turned into a bitter one ever since Harman has lost his memory in Colors’ popular daily Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

The viewers are already aware of the fact that Soumya is putting in a lot of effort to win Harman’s love and she even went on to an extent of attempting suicide.

Soumya is not going to lose hope and in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to see some more drama.

What do you think about Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik?

Our source informs us that Soumya will light a diya of hope and pray for winning Harman’s love back. She will give the test of love by lighting up the diya and keeping it up in the stormy winds.

On the other hand, Harman will get angry on this act of Soumya and he will blow off the diya.  

Will Soumya’s efforts bring out a positive change in Harman towards her?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

