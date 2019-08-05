News

Real fight begins between Kulfi-Amyra with first music album in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of  Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Sikandar as refused to accept Kulfi as his daughter, which hurts Kulfi and she leaves the house and goes and stays with Vikram and Mia who will miss use Kulfi’s talent for gaining fame.

In the previous episode we have seen how Kulfi leaves Sikandar home where she is takes an oath that she will turn a superstar without the help of Sikandar support.

In the upcoming episode Lovely will turn Amyra’s manager and here Sikandar disguises as Murphy and takes up the job of Kulfi's manager.

But the problem will arise when Kulfi and Amyra’s first music album will be launched.

Amyra wants to become superstar and snatch Kulfi's stardom meanwhile Vikram is trying his best to gain much popularity for Kulfi.

Well, very soon the two will be shooting for their first music album and it will be during this time that the two will have a real major fight with one and another.

And it will be interesting to see  what this singing battle will turn into. 

