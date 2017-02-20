Hot Downloads

Real-life couple Rajesh and Vandana to play ‘life partners’ in Star Plus’ next

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
20 Feb 2017 07:03 PM

Actor Rajesh Khattar is a class act, and he proved just that as the very evil Ashwin Mehrotra in Sony TV’s Beyhadh!!

His antagonistic act in the show has won him lot of accolades and awards too!! 

And the story in the Sony TV show has taken a giant step forward after the mysterious death of his on-screen character... 

Even though the loyal fans of Beyhadh loved to hate him, he is being missed on the show now!! Such is the power he generates with his acting prowess!!

Are you missing watching him on screen? Well, here’s already a good news!! 

The classy actor will soon be back on TV in a new avatar!! And this time, the ‘unexpected’ will happen as he will be paired opposite his real wife, Vandana Sajnani Khattar!!

Are you already guessing the show?        

Well, if you are well-read about our exclusive stories on Tellychakkar.com, then you definitely have the answer!!

News coming in is that Rajesh Khattar has been paired opposite his wife Vandana in the upcoming Star Plus show, produced by 24 Frames. The show as we know, will be adapted from the Turkish show, Fatmagul. 

As per reliable sources, “This will be the first time ever that Rajesh and Vandana will be paired together for a TV show. While the show will be Vandana’s comeback vehicle to TV after seven years, the duo will be seen in a very fresh avatar.”

The couple is presently in Dharmashala, shooting for the show. 

We buzzed Rajesh and Vandana, but they chose not to reply. 

We also sent a text message to Producer Bhairavi Raichura and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert. 

Watch this space for more updates.

