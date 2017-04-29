Real life couple Tanvi-Aditya to romance on-screen!

The lovey-dovey couple Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are super excited to share screen space together for their upcoming project.

The duo has earlier worked together in a TV show Ek Dusre Se...., where they played siblings. The cupid struck them on the set, and they both decided to formalize their relationship by getting engaged in 2013.

The Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant fame Tanvi, and Aditya, who is currently seen in SAB TV’s Trideviyaan, has signed a Gujarati romantic comedy film called Aav Taru Kari Nakhu. The movie will also start popular TV actors namely Tiku Talsania, Amar Upadhyay, Manisha Kanojia and others.

When we contacted Tanvi, she shared, “This is my first film and I am really happy to be a part of it. The movie will release in the month of June. Aditya and I are working together after Ek Dusre Se... As we know each other well, it was easy for us to connect. Even though we both are Gujarati, I use a different dialect, so Aditya helped me with the dialogues. It was also lovely working with Tikuji, Amar and the entire cast.”

All the best guys!