The countdown has already begun for Tellydom's most adorable couple; comedienne Bharti Singh and her partner Harsh Limbachiyaa as the two recently announced their wedding date.

The wackiest couples who are coloring the town with their super adorable and crazy pictures in the social media were planning to tie the knot since a while but there were delays happening and we have finally found the reason behind it!

According to grapevines, Harsh has joined hands with Ishan Dutta, who was the ex CEO of Priyanka Chopra’s Production house Purple Pebble Pictures and the two have collaborated to form their own production house titled ‘H3 Entertainment’.

Ishan Dutta has previously worked with legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was also the co-producer and main force behind the national award winning film marathi Ventilator.

The newly formed production house, H3 Entertainment aims to produce a line of interesting big budget films, web-series and television shows. It is known that Harsh has been working on this idea since a long time and was waiting for the right time to announce it.

The beloved couple had made their marriage also on hold in order for Harsh to fully focus on setting up his dream project. Now that, most of the things are sorted up, marriage has finally found its date and it’s going to be double celebration for the dynamic duo.

Confirming the news the talented writer and now producer too Harsh Limbachiyaa says, “I am extremely happy to announce the formation of my dream project H3 Entertainment with my partner Ishaan Dutta. We both hold a common passion of creating high value of content and bringing it alive to the varied audiences.

We have a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline which will be announced soon. I am currently at the most satisfying phase as two of my big dreams- marrying my love Bharti and setting up my own production house are becoming true at the same time!

Well as it is said, there is a woman behind every successful man. Seems Bharati is that lucky charm in Harsh’s life, we hope him great success and looking forward for the two big days to arrive soon!