Real reason behind Sneha's helpless state revealed in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase an interesting twist.



It has been seen that Sneha is very brave and intelligent but cannot talk.



Hence, Bajaj chooses Prerna to be her mother.



Bajaj saw positive signs in Sneha after she met Prerna. Hence, he married her.



However, as soon as Maasi and Tanvi come to know about the real reason behind Bajaj and Prerna's marriage, they feel insecure.



The duo teams up to throw Prerna out of the house.



Maasi and Tanvi want the entire Bajaj property and wealth on their name and do not want Sneha to have any part of it.



Thus, they torture Sneha, and a scared Sneha has difficulty talking.



Will Prerna come to know about the real nature of the duo?