Reality show contestant sings for 'The Lion King'

MUMBAI: "Superstar Singer" contestant Sneha Shankar says she enjoyed the whole experience of lending her voice to the Hindi version of "The Lion King" and also singing with one of her favourite singers -- Armaan Malik.



"I have sung two beautiful songs for Disney's big project 'The Lion King'. 'Main banoon raja aaj hi (solo) and 'Hakuna matata ' (duet) are the songs which I have sung for the movie's lead character, Simba," Sneha told IANS.



For her, it was a great experience working on these compositions.



"The best part was that the visuals were also played while dubbing of the song was on. I enjoyed the whole experience and I also have a duet song with one of my favourite singers Armaan Malik. I am singing for Simba's younger version in the song. When he gets older, Armaan takes over. Glad to be a part of such a massive project," said the young singer.



Sneha is among the top 16 contestants of "Superstar Singer".



"It is a platform where I'll be able to grow and promote my talent. I am glad that I am now in top 16. There are so many other good singers out there and I'll be getting more chances in the future to show my singing skills and versatility," she said.



(Source: IANS)