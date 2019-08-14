Reasons Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is LOVED by the audience!

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar and Bahu Humari_Rajni Kant actor Karan V Grover have given a fresh twist to the typical love story with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus.



The show promised to be unique when it was launched, so much so that it brought on board superstar Saif Ali Khan to introduce the characters of Sonakshi and Rohit.



After the premiere also, the show caught the fancy of many.



Sonakshi, who is an actress, is always stressed due to hectic work conditions. So is Rohit, who is a heart surgeon. One thing that is common between them is that they are workaholics. However, they do have their share of compatibility issues. While Sonakshi is emotional, Rohit is seen as a rational person. Well, opposites attract!



The USP of the show is that has an unconventional storyline, one that has not been narrated before. Sonakshi is welcomed by Rohit’s family, and this is in stark contrast to the saas-bahu sagas that are on TV.



The treatment of the show is unique in that Sonakshi often takes on the role of a narrator.



Moreover, the sweet chemistry between the couple has fans rooting for them.



What’s your take on KHKT? Drop your views in the comments section below!