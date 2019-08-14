News

Reasons Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is LOVED by the audience!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar and Bahu Humari_Rajni Kant actor Karan V Grover have given a fresh twist to the typical love story with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus.

The show promised to be unique when it was launched, so much so that it brought on board superstar Saif Ali Khan to introduce the characters of Sonakshi and Rohit.

After the premiere also, the show caught the fancy of many.

Sonakshi, who is an actress, is always stressed due to hectic work conditions. So is Rohit, who is a heart surgeon. One thing that is common between them is that they are workaholics. However, they do have their share of compatibility issues. While Sonakshi is emotional, Rohit is seen as a rational person. Well, opposites attract!

The USP of the show is that has an unconventional storyline, one that has not been narrated before. Sonakshi is welcomed by Rohit’s family, and this is in stark contrast to the saas-bahu sagas that are on TV.

The treatment of the show is unique in that Sonakshi often takes on the role of a narrator.

Moreover, the sweet chemistry between the couple has fans rooting for them.

What’s your take on KHKT? Drop your views in the comments section below!

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika Kakar, Bahu Humari_Rajni Kant, Karan V Grover, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty

past seven days