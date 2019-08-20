Reasons we love Shrenu Parikh's character Jhanvi Mittal

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh left the audience smitten with her performance in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
The actress transforms into Janhvi Mittal with effortless ease. She has won the audience's hearts with her performance.
Shrenu has proved that adding another
Have a look at what our readers said.
'Shrenu livens up the television screens as she plays her character. She is a visual delight.” – Kapil Das, Student.
'Shrenu very effortlessly delivers her performance and has proved that she is a versatile actress.' – Khushbu Jani, Air Hostess.
What are your thoughts on the same?
Add new comment