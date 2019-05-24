Rebooted version of Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma's Jamai Raja to be launched as web show

MUMBAI: The TV world is witnessing a lot of spin-offs and reboots. Off late, the spin-off of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's titled Bittan and of Ishq Subhan Allah's titled Ishq Aaj Kal have been in the news.

And reboots of shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sanjivani among others prove that the trend is successful. The latest TV series to join the bandwagon is Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma starrer Jamai Raja.

As per Bollywoodlife.com's report, the show is getting a reboot, and the makers will give a fresh new spin to it. The reports suggest that the show will not return as a series but as a web show, and the star cast will be different.

For the unversed, the show was produced by Ashvini Yardi and Akshay Kumar's banner Grazing Goat and co-produced by Meenakshi Sagar.

Jamai Raja had three seasons, and the show was so popular back then that it was made in other regional languages as well.