Reel life foes Aakriti & Myra are real life friends

MUMBAI: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh might play half-sisters in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala but they bond really well off-screen.

Aakriti plays Kullfi from a village in Pathankot and Myra is seen as the upper class child, who is the daughter of Sikander (Mohit Malik) and Lovely (Anjali Anand) in the show.

Now that the TV series is one month down, the two little actors have become best friends.

What do you think of Akriti Sharma?

"Myra and I are both from Delhi. Initially, we never spoke to each other but now she is one of my best friends. We even live in the same society in Mumbai," Aakriti said.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)