Reel life rivals Jannat & Gauri bond well in real life

Actresses Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Gauri Pradhan, who portray a mother-daughter relationship in Colors' Tu Aashiquii, share a great bond off-screen.

"I am the happiest when I am shooting with Gauri and we share a great bond off-screen. She takes care of me and keeps a check if I have eaten properly or not. She is an extremely warm and loving person," Jannat said in a statement.

"Whenever we have scenes together and she has rude dialogues to deliver, we end up laughing during the shot because it's so uncharacteristic of us in real life. Nidhi (Shah), who plays my on-screen sister and I will always be found in Gauri's room. We are called the 'gang' on the set," she added.

(Source: IANS)