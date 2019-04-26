From reel to real: This journey of Erica and Parth gives us major couple goals

MUMBAI: Erica and Parth are one of the most loved couples of television. The two are setting our television screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They are considered as the number one jodi of television.



The duo has a massive fan following. As we all know, Erica and Parth share a strong bond with one another and the best of friends. But recently, there have been many rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than just good friends.



They keep sharing posts on their social media accounts in which their chemistry is evident.



The two look adorable and definitely give the vibe that they are in a relationship. Their fans do want to see them as a real-life couple too.



Check the adorable post of the most loved couple.



When the two won the Best Jodi Award