Reema ji has left a void but Ragini will make her own place in Naamkarann: Producer Guroudev Bhalla

“It was the best experience working with Reema ji and I am sure, Ragini ji will spread her magic too,” said Guroudev Bhalla, producer of Naamkarann, speaking on Ragini Shah, who stepped into Reema Laggoo’s shoes, post the latter’s untimely demise.

Speaking on the loss, the show maker said, “Reema ji has set a high standard for all actors in the show, and I am sure it will continue so throughout Naamkarann’s run. She was a wonderful actor and added her own flavour to the character. She was also very receptive and a selfless actor. I remember she used to call and give her valued opinions to better other people’s scenes also. That was her level of commitment towards work. Reema ji was an asset for us, and she was not only a wonderful co-worker but also an amazing friend to everyone. The entire thing happened so suddenly, that it seemed unbelievable. Most of us are yet to come to terms with her death.”

With Ragini coming on-board, Guroudev is confident that she will take the character ahead with her spark. “While on one hand we were trying to overcome the setback, on the other hand, the team was brainstorming to find someone of Reema ji’s caliber to continue with the character. It was a tough time, and the channel was really cooperative, as we hurdled together to swim through the crisis. A lot of actors were approached, some seemed keen, others had issues, but we couldn’t find someone good enough to fill this big gap. That’s when Ragini ji’s name cropped up, and I was amazed, she did not even ask a single question, and agreed to come on board,” recalled the producer.

Guroudev went on, “Ragini ji has the highest regards for Reema ji, and she told us if Reema ji was doing the show, I am sure it would be worth it. I was pleasantly surprised to come to the sets next day and see an upbeat mood. The team warmly welcomed her and made her comfortable throughout. With the wedding sequence being shot at the moment, there was a positive and happy aura all around.”

When we asked him, whether the ratings will see a slump, he swiftly rebutted it and stated, “I think the current drama will only help the ratings go up. Yes, Reema ji has left a void but I am sure Ragini ji will also win hearts with her act. She will add her own value and the entire team is confident of the coming days. Reema ji was a true performer who followed the mantra that the ‘show must go on’. She will be the happiest and somewhere smiling and blessing us from heaven.”

