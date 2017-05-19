Ragini Shah to replace late Reema Lagoo in Naamkarann

TV industry works with the pace of a panther!

Yesterday (18 May), Reema Lagoo breathed her last, and the makers of her last show Naamkarnn, have also finalised her replacement.

As readers would know, Reema played the pivotal role of Daya, the main antagonist of the Star Plus show by Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada (helmed by Mahesh Bhatt).

With her sudden and untimely death, industry insiders as well as her fans were left aghast.

While on side, her co-stars were mourning her demise, the other hand, the production team hurriedly finalised on a face that could carry forward the legacy of Daya in Naamkarann. And the lucky actress is none other than Ragini Shah.

A source close to the daily shared, “The current track required Daya’s character and we had no option but to lock another actress. Ragini has a strong personality and is an acclaimed actress; we couldn’t have got a better replacement. She has also started shoot for the serial.”

Ragini, who is quite a popular face in the world of TV having being part of shows like Ek Mahaal Ho Sapno Ka, Saraswatichandra, Diya Aur Baati Hum and more. She is also quite a known face in the Gujarati circuit.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more latest updates.