Rehaan Roy to do a Ranveer Singh!

MUMBAI: Actor Rehaan Roy, who is currently playing inspector Parv in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, will soon be seen in a disguise that is inspired from Ranveer Singh’s look in Ram Leela.



Speaking about the look Rehaan says, 'Parv comes back to Jindal House for revenge. So he comes in disguise so that no one can recognise him. This entire sequence is going to be really dramatic and very interesting. I hope the audience will enjoy this.' Speaking about the reference of Ram Leela Rehaan says, 'I didn’t have any role to play in this. The whole look was conceptualised by my creative team. It takes about 2 hours to get ready for this look. Specially to attach the beard and moustache and tie the turban, it takes a long time.

It’s not just time consuming but also very difficult to carry the look as the turban is really heavy and tight and I have to wear it the whole day.' Does he idolise Ranveer Singh? 'I won’t call idolise, but yes, I get inspired by Ranveer Singh a lot In many ways. He’s a great actor and a style icon.

His confidence, his hard work, and especially his public behaviour inspire me a lot,' he says.