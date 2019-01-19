Rekha and Jeetendra reunite on Dance+ 4 Finale

The yesteryear Jodi, Rekha and Jeetendra who have won millions of hearts with their performances in over 20 films including Prem Tapasya, Ek Hi Bhool, Judaai to name a few, are all set to reunite on the small screen for the Finale of Dance+4.

A source close to the production revealed, “The finale is going to be divided into segments and one of which will be about ‘Nostalgia’ for which Rekha and Jeetendra will be the guest judges.”

The contestants will perform to the jodi’s hit numbers, Rekha and Jeetendra too will be seen shaking a leg and performing on one of their iconic songs. It will be a sheer delight to watch the legendary Jodi perform on Dance Plus 4.

Jeetendra who had appeared on Dance Plus 4 earlier with Anil Kapoor for the Sridevi special episode, had highly appreciated the talent on the show and hence is coming back this time with none other than Rekha, to show his support to the contests and be a part of the finale.

It will surely be an enthralling experience to watch Rekha and Jeetendra to perform on Dance Plus 4!