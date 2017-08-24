Star Plus’ Ted Talks; Nayi Soch is already on floors. Bollywood’s King Khan by now has shot for the first two episodes and today (24 August) he’ll be shooting for others.

Tellychakkar has given you exclusive scoops about the upcoming TV series. Now we have other confidential details that will get you more excited.

Earlier, we revealed the speakers who would be coming as guests and alongwith it we also divulged the fact that every episode will see a special performance. A credible source informed TellyChakkar.com about the performers who will enthrall the audience with their talent.

Versatile singer Rekha Bhardwaj will croon in one of the episodes. The melodious songster is highly respected in the industry and is best known for her songs ‘Kabira’, ‘Darling’ and many more. For sure, Rekha with her unique tone and singing style will captivate the viewers and add much credibility to the show.

Apart from Mrs. Bhardwaj, American musician and DJ Karsh Kale will play a table piece in one episode. Kale has worked for movies like Soundtrack and was loved in Coke Studio.

Another musician, Sneha Khanwalkar who is best known for making music out of anything will also be a part of the show. Her score for the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur (both the parts), have given the music director immense fan following. Khanwalkar was the face for MTV Sound Trippin.

Atul Khatri, a successful Indian comedian will be seen in the weekly show as well. Khatri is a prominent personality on the internet owing to his YouTube channel and is at ease with political satires, black comedy and ribaldry.

Talented choreographer Mayuri Upadhyaya who also happens to be Raghu Dixit's wife will exhibit her grand dance performance with approximately 100 dancers. Mayuri is a contemporary dancer and is the artistic director of Bengaluru-based Nritarutya Dance Collective.

With these talented artists coming in for the show, one can assure that this Freemantle India venture will entertain the masses. The show is tentatively slated to go on air from end week of September.