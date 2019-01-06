Remo D'souza calls his wife to superwoman

MUMBAI: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza opened up about his personal life and wife Lizelle on the set of the dance reality show "Dance+4".



Their love story was revealed on the show when one of the participating groups Feel Crew danced on only dialogues depicting Remo and Lizelle's journey and togetherness of 19 years, in a Remo special episode, read a statement.



After watching the act, Remo said: "All my memories of 19 years with my beloved wife came as a flash in front of me once again."



He was especially surprised when he heard that Lizelle had done the voiceover as a narrator for the dialogues on which the group performed on the show.



Remo said: "We got married quite young while I was still trying to find a foothold in the industry and we have had our share of struggle but it was Lizelle's unflinching trust and support which motivated me throughout and we overcame all struggles and odds together."



His happiness doubled upon seeing his sons Dhruv and Gabriel on the set.



While taking about Remo as a father, his elder son Dhruv said he aspires to be a director like his dad.



"I consider myself fortunate and blessed to have Lizelle as my wife as she had held my hand and supported & believed in me when I was a nobody. From there till today she has been with me as my backbone and loved and supported me at every point in my life.



"My wife is like a superwoman, the way she manages everything from home, kids, office, and films is amazing. I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for being there for me always".



Remo and Lizelle also danced together on "Mere Naam Tu".