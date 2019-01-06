Renowned Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav comes to support Pune boy Chetan Salunkhe

MUMBAI : Popular Marathi and Bollywood star, Siddharth Jadhav who has been widely appreciated for his recent work in Simmba came on the sets of Dance + 4 to support his favorite contestant Chetan Salunke. Siddharth Jadhav has won hearts with diverse portrayals over the years; with his unbeatable comic timing, has always appreciated new dancing talents and has been following the show thoroughly. His personal favorite is 18 year old contestant from Pune Chetan Salunkhe, whose popping skills has impressed him a lot and hence he decided to surprise him by coming on the show and extending his support to the talented boy.

Empathizing with his journey of being a self-taught dancer, owing to his family’s financial constraints and not being deterred from pursuing his passion for dancing, Siddharth decided to surprise Chetan and shower him with his blessings. Siddharth has seen Chetan talking about the struggles and lack of proper resources while pursuing his dream of becoming a dancer and he was deeply touched by his journey and shared, “I could relate to Chetan’s journey from being nowhere to where he is today. It’s great to see that he is a part of Top 10 in Dance + 4 and is it a huge achievement. He is a very talented and hardworking boy and his journey is truly inspirational for others to fight against all odds. It is commendable that Chetan is self-taught dancer, as he was too keen to learn dancing but could not afford owing to his family’s financial constraints, but that did not deter him from pursuing his passion for dancing. Not the one to give it up too easily, he sharpened his dancing skills by watching videos and practicing ceaselessly, till making it in the show this season.” He further added that, “It is his passion which has helped him realize his dream and surprising him by coming on the show and encouraging him is a way to express my support to this super talented boy.”

Impressing everyone with his incredible talent, Chetan has won appreciation right from his audition performance from mentors and super judge Remo D’souza. Needless to say, Chetan was on cloud nine after getting this surprise and shaking a leg with none other than Siddharth Jadhav who is loved by everyone!