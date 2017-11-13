Suffering from Monday blues? Hey, we have a good piece of news to pep up your mood!

TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to keeping its readers entertained with exclusive updates, breaking news and the juiciest gossips about the Telly world.

And here we are, once again bringing to you some oven fresh news about Hats Off Productions’ Khichdi.

(Also Read: Aatish Kapadia’s son and JD Majethia’s daughter to make debut with Khichdi)

We earlier reported about Aatish Kapadia’s son, Agastya and JD’s younger daughter, Mishri making their TV debut with the upcoming season of Khichdi where they will depict the roles of Jackky and Chakki respectively. We also wrote about Balvinder Singh Suri and Sameksha being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Now, as per latest developments, we have learnt that talented actress, Renuka Shahane has joined the cast of the cult show!

According to our sources, Renuka will play a cameo role and her character will be interesting to watch.

Renuka confirmed the news with us and shared, “Yes, I am doing Khichdi and I have an important cameo to play. Aatish is a very good friend and finally we will work together.”

(Also Read: Balvinder Singh and Sameksha join Star Plus’ Khichdi)

Renuka was last seen in Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo on Disney.

We wish Renuka and the team of Khichdi good-luck!