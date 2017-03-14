Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Resham Jhanpi update: Titli to be kidnapped?

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2017 03:47 PM

Seems Titli (Smriti Singh) will have to encounter another trap!

Loyal viewers of Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi would know that the little girl wants to go to Kolkata.

Now, as per a source, in the coming days, it will be seen that after the Holi celebrations, Titli will flee to Kolkata with the help of Dripto’s car.

Wondering how this would be possible?  

Well, apart from Dripto, no one would be aware of Titli’s presence in the car.

However, afterwards, his grandfather Subhoprasad will come to know about this. And guess what…he will handover Titli back to Dada Thakur (Sandip Dey).  

OMG! What will happen now?

The source further shared that Dripto will go to Dada Thakur and Thakurun (June Maliah) and plead for Titli. His plead will be heard by them and thus he will be allowed to take her back to Kolkata.

Titli will visit a lot of places in the city of joy…totally unaware of the fact that on the other hand; Dada Thakur is hatching a plan to kidnap her.

Will Dada Thakur succeed in his plan? Will Dripto be able to save Titli?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but could not reach them.

For more updates keep visiting this space. 

Tags > Resham Jhanpi, Bengali TV show, Colors Bangla, Smriti Singh, Titli, Sandip Dey, June Maliah,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top