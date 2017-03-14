Resham Jhanpi update: Titli to be kidnapped?

Seems Titli (Smriti Singh) will have to encounter another trap!

Loyal viewers of Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi would know that the little girl wants to go to Kolkata.

Now, as per a source, in the coming days, it will be seen that after the Holi celebrations, Titli will flee to Kolkata with the help of Dripto’s car.

Wondering how this would be possible?

Well, apart from Dripto, no one would be aware of Titli’s presence in the car.

However, afterwards, his grandfather Subhoprasad will come to know about this. And guess what…he will handover Titli back to Dada Thakur (Sandip Dey).

OMG! What will happen now?

The source further shared that Dripto will go to Dada Thakur and Thakurun (June Maliah) and plead for Titli. His plead will be heard by them and thus he will be allowed to take her back to Kolkata.

Titli will visit a lot of places in the city of joy…totally unaware of the fact that on the other hand; Dada Thakur is hatching a plan to kidnap her.

Will Dada Thakur succeed in his plan? Will Dripto be able to save Titli?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but could not reach them.

