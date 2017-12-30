Hot Downloads

News

Reva to get caught in a sex racket in &TV’s Half Marriage

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2017 07:33 PM

&TV’s daily drama Half Marriage (Conscious Dreams) has been coming up with some interesting twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have seen how Vanraj (Satyajit Sharma) wanted to trap Arjun’s (Tarun Miglani) family in a kitchen drama.

Chandani (Priyanka Purohit) was blamed for unfortunate incident when Arjun’s mother fell prey to injuries.

We hear that the upcoming episodes of the daily have a lot more twists in store!!!

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes of the series, Reva will get caught in a sex racket in Kanpur. Though she will be innocent, her presence in the guest house will get her trapped and this news will spread like wild fire.

How will Reva’s innocence be proved? Only time will tell.





