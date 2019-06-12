News

Revealed: Abhishek Bachchan’s character in Amazon Prime's Breathe 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Jun 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most successful web series that was streamed on Amazon Prime, Breathe will soon return with season 2.

The sequel will continue to feature the original cast, that is, R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, Hrishikesh Joshi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni, amongst others.

The new season will also star talented Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his digital debut with this series.

Well, from the time this news has been announced, his fans have been quite inquisitive to know about his character details.

Well, TellyChakkar is here to spill the beans!

According to our sources, for the first time, Junior Bachchan will be seen playing the character of a psychiatrist.

Isn’t that exciting?

Breathe is a psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances. The makers have roped in Abhishek, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Amit for the lead roles in the new season.

The cast of Breathe 2 have already wrapped up the shoot of the series.

Tags > Amazon Prime, return with season 2, Abhishek Bachchan, TellyChakkar, R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, Hrishikesh Joshi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days