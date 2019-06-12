Revealed: Abhishek Bachchan’s character in Amazon Prime's Breathe 2

MUMBAI: One of the most successful web series that was streamed on Amazon Prime, Breathe will soon return with season 2.



The sequel will continue to feature the original cast, that is, R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi, Hrishikesh Joshi, Atharva Vishwakarma, and Neena Kulkarni, amongst others.



The new season will also star talented Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is making his digital debut with this series.



Well, from the time this news has been announced, his fans have been quite inquisitive to know about his character details.



Well, TellyChakkar is here to spill the beans!



According to our sources, for the first time, Junior Bachchan will be seen playing the character of a psychiatrist.



Isn’t that exciting?



Breathe is a psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances. The makers have roped in Abhishek, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Amit for the lead roles in the new season.



The cast of Breathe 2 have already wrapped up the shoot of the series.