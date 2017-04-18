Revealed: Bedroom secrets of Sambhavna-Avinash

Here we are back to reveal few bedroom secrets of one of the most lovable and newly married couples from television industry, Sambhavna Seth and her better half Avinash Dwivedi.

The two compliment each other and look perfect as a jodi.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Sambhavna revealed few bedroom secrets of her and Avinash.

Which side of the bed is your favourite?

Right.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

We both don’t drink tea but Avinash makes morning coffee for me.

Who snores?

No one.

Ever fought for a blanket?

Avinash has a habit of pulling the blanket at night, so now I use another one.

Cuddle or Kiss: What do you both prefer?

Cuddle.

Comfortable pyjamas or sexy night outfit?

Comfortable clothing.

Lights on or off?

Offcourse lights off.

Who makes the first move?

Avinash.

Apart from bedroom which is the other area do you guys like to make out?

I like to sit in the balcony on Avinash’s lap and enjoy sipping coffee along with him.

Wow! Keep that love alive!