After a job hugely chaotic first week, the remaining contestants of the BB mansion are all set for another harrowing week in the house. The beginning of the week has been very dramatic yet again. Vikas Gupta's nasty stuff with TV nahi Hina Khan has got him frustrated to the hilt and he is piques so much that he could not handle it (especially after the eviction of Priyank Sharma whose absence is really taking a toll on the TV producer) Vikas finds an unlocked door through which he tries to escape.

On the other hand, the Padosis will be making an entry with their masks on in the middle of the night.

As far as the evictions are concerned, the contestants will be asked to run a propaganda campaign of sorts in the garden area to speak for themselves so that they can save themselves against the single voting power of the other contestants. The contestants with the least number of votes will be nominated for eviction and not to forget the Padosis will have a special power in the whole nomination procedure.

This would be the second nomination in the house and it surely will get hearts pounding.

Any guesses as to who will get nominated?

We reveal to you the names of the six contestants who will be nominated this week.

1. Hina Khan

2. Sapna Chaudhry



3. Hiten Tejwani



4. Vikas Gupta



5. Puneesh Sharma



6. Sshivani Durga