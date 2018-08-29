News

Revealed: Cast and crew of Colors Bangla’s Jahaanara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2018 08:15 PM

KOLKATA: We have already reported that Colors Bangla is launching a new serial called Jahaanara. Behula fame actress Payel De and newbie Sweta Mishra are playing the protagonists Rubina and Jahaanara, respectively. Now, we bring to you the details of the cast and crew.

The makers have brought on board some popular names to back the project. Well-known film and television actor Kushal Chakraborty will be seen as Nizamuddin Sheikh, who is a devout but progressive Muslim and the father of Rubina and Jahaanara.

Joy Badlani, who is popular for playing villainous roles in films, will be seen as Abdul Khan, a rich influential person from Kolkata. His character will have grey shades. Model-turned actor Avik is playing his son named Ashraf.

Debjani Chattopadhyay, who was last seen in popular comedy soap Khokababu, is playing the role of Ruksar, a single working mother.

Sraboni Banik, Sumit Samaddar, Asfa Nayem, and Vickey Deb will also play key roles in the show.

Subrata Sharma and Champak Dey are helming this project. The story and screenplay are by Ashrunu Maitra, while Tublu is in charge of the dialogues.

Produced by Baabu Banik Production and Friends Communication, Jahaanara will start on 3 September and air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Tags > Colors Bangla, Khokababu, Jahaanara, Subrata Sharma, Champak Dey, Nizamuddin Sheikh, Sraboni Banik, Sumit Samaddar, Asfa Nayem, Vickey Deb, Kushal Chakraborty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Sony TV launches Main Maike Chali Jaungi

Sony TV launches Main Maike Chali Jaungi
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days