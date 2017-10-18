Creative Eye helmed by Dheeraj Kumar is known for getting shows which are distinctive and entertaining.

After presenting popular dramas like Yaro, Singhasan Battisi, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and others on small screen, the above production house is gearing up to bring a new show on small screen.

According to our sources, it will be fiction comedy drama having Punjabi background.

The makers have roped Nadaniyaan fame Jay Pathak and Gaurav Sharma for the show. Pretty looking Shubhi Ahuja and Jayshree Soni will play the female leads. Other actors who have joined are Preet Kaur Madan and Manju Sharma.

The actors have shot for their mock shoot and the project will air on Big Magic sometime in November (2017).

When we contacted Gaurav, he shared, “Yes, I am in talks for it but nothing is finalised yet.”

