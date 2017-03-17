Hot Downloads

Revealed: Cast of Ramesh Deo Productions’ next on Star Plus

By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Mar 2017 04:08 PM

Ramesh Deo Productions is gearing up with a big budget show on the life of Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar. She was the Queen of the Maratha ruled Malwa kingdom.

The makers are set to give viewers a fresh experience with their upcoming magnificent historical drama. They are leaving no stones unturned to create magic on small screen.

The production house has roped in power of talents and some dynamic actors of television.

Yes, as per our sources, the makers have shot a pilot with talented actors namely Pankaj Berry, Shabaaz Khan, Renuka Sahane, Kishori Sahane, Vaquar Sheikh, Varsha Usgaonkar and Milind Gunaji.

The role of main lead Ahilyabai will be played by a newbie and the casting for male protagonist will take place in days to come.

As per the plot, Kishori and Vaquar will play Ahilyabai’s parents and Renuka and Shabaaz will portray male lead’s parents.

Milind will be seen depicting the role of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. Varsha will entertain masses with her negative-shaded part while others will be seen portraying other major roles in the series.

When we buzzed Kishori, Pankaj and Milind they refused to divulge any details while other actors remained unavailable to comment.

We also dropped a text to the producer Ajinkya Deo but he did not comment till we filled the article.

The above cast members have shot the pilot and things will fructify in coming days. If everything falls into place then the project is expected to launch in month of June (2017).

We wish the team of RDP all the very best and hope to see the show soon on Indian television.

Tags > Ramesh Deo Productions, cast, Star Plus, Ahilya Bai Holkar, Pankaj Berry, Shabaaz Khan, Renuka Sahane, Kishori Sahane, Vaquar Sheikh, Varsha Usgaonkar, Milind Gunaji,

