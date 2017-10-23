Every show has its expiry date!

It’s now turn for Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni to bid adieu its viewers. It’s been few months that the show taken a leap and still couldn’t climb the TRP charts.

Hence, the channel has now decided to pull the plug on the show by next month.

Yes, according to our sources, Balaji Telefilms’ Chandra Nandni will air its last episode on 10 November and Panorama Studios’ Ikyawann will replace the drama.

The cast will wrap up the shoot on 30 October. Alike other shows Chandra Nandni will also have a happy ending. As we know, Chandra who is possessed by a spirit will be saved by his family members. They will organise a havan at home to free Chandra.

We buzzed the show leads Rajat Tokas and Shweta Basu Prasad but they both remained unavailable.

Meanwhile, Ikyawann will star Namish Taneja and Prachi Tehlan in lead roles.

We wish the cast of Chandra Nandni good luck for their future endeavours!