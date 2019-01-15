News

REVEALED! Launch date and time slot of Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
15 Jan 2019 11:40 AM

MUMBAI: Contiloe’s Abhimanyu Singh is bringing back the historic story of Rani Laxmibai on television with his new offering on Colors titled Jhansi Ki Rani.

Young actress Anushka Sen has been roped in to play the main character. She is reportedly busy taking horse-riding and sword-fighting lessons.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive details regarding the show (read here: Anuja Sathe bags Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani).

The latest update is that the show will hit the screens on 28thJanuary and will be aired from 9:30 to 10 PM.

We tried to contact the channel's spokesperson, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(More read here: Contiloe to bring its much-loved show Jhansi Ki Rani back on TV)

