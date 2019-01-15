REVEALED! Launch date and time slot of Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI: Contiloe’s Abhimanyu Singh is bringing back the historic story of Rani Laxmibai on television with his new offering on Colors titled Jhansi Ki Rani.

Young actress Anushka Sen has been roped in to play the main character. She is reportedly busy taking horse-riding and sword-fighting lessons.

The latest update is that the show will hit the screens on 28thJanuary and will be aired from 9:30 to 10 PM.

We tried to contact the channel's spokesperson, but he remained unavailable for comment.

