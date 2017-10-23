Vikram Bhatt’s highly anticipated TV show, Dil Sambhal Ja Zara is all set to hit the TV screens tonight. The show already has big names like Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia and Smriti Kalra. On top of it the mature love story looks intriguing in its promo itself. Although, majority names of the star cast has been reported in the media, TellyChakkar has some exclusive names of other actors who are playing an integral part in the series.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke fame Cheshtha Bhagat has been signed to play a pivotal role of Saloni. Bhagat’s character is Kalra’s sister who is contrary to her sibling. She will be like a peacemaker in the show and will be unaware of her mother’s wrong deeds. Punit Sharma a well known TV actor will be playing Cheshtha’s husband. Punit has been part of other TV shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Veteran actress Beena Banerjee will also be part of the show. She is said to be playing Sanjay's mother.

Another fresh face Anandita Phagnis, has also signed in to be a part of the series. She’ll be playing Sanjay’s daughter. Kapoor’s character will have two children; the second child will be portrayed by child artist Kriish Kawa. Bidisha Ghosh Sharma a renowned TV actor will be playing a much important character, belonging to Kapoor’s family. She’ll be enacting Yamini, a widow and will have a strong presence on the screen.

Bade Bhaiyaan Ki Dulhania fame Naveen Pandita also has a major presence in the show. Naveen has also been part of episodic like Fear Files.

It will be a finite series that would last for a year. It is said to be a highly realistic take on love. The program is slated to go on air from tonight on Star Plus. The serial is produced by Sidharth Sengupta and Jyoti Sagar’s Edgestorm Productions, and is an adaptation of a Turkish show, Ask-i-memmu.