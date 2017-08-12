Excited to read about Life OK’s upcoming shows, then read on.

We already reported that Life OK’s last on-air date will be 27 August. It’s highly speculated that the revamped channel Star Bharat will start from 28 August and so will the shows.

Now, we list down all the updates of the new dramas!

Apne: Shakuntalam Telefilms' upcoming political drama starring Sonal Vengurlekar, Bhanu Udaya, Aishwaya Sakhuja and Varun Toorkey has been making ripples since quite some time. The series, rumored to be based on Houses of Cards and Hindi flick Virasat, was earlier titled Shatranj. Nonetheless, finally the show has got its title, it is called Apne. The soap will go on-air by the first week of September or with the launch of the channel.

Aayushman Bhava: White Horse Telefilms' murder mystery is one of the most anticipated shows on the channel. Shweta Tiwari, was supposed to make a comeback with it however she opted out and now Megha Gupta would be the new lead. The revenge drama is said to be loosely inspired from Hatya and stars Avinash Sachdev, Manish Goel and Ricky Patel. The project has already changed its name thrice from Masum, Inteqaam Masum ka and no it is finally zeroed as Aayushman Bhava. The show is already on floors and viewers can expect too many thrills from it.

Nimki Mukhiyaan: Zama Habib’s show which was supposed to air on Star Plus has now been shifted to Life OK or shall we say Star Bharat. Tellychakkar broke this news, months before also revealing the star cast. Nimki Mukhiyaan is a story about a girl who becomes a mukhiyaan and changes her entire village. The shooting is already on floors since the last 3 months. Prominent faces like Indraneil Sengupta, Garima Srivastava, Rishi Khurana are part of the series. Bhumika Gurung will be playing the titular character and Abhishek Sharma would be paired opposite her. This women-empowerment drama would be set in a rural backdrop. The star cast shot for it’s promo in Mirzapur.

Kya Haal Mr. Panchaal: Earlier titled as Kya Haal Panchaal, this Optimystix venture has already stirred the masses for its controversial topic. Now the show has added ‘Mr.’ to its title. It is a story based on a man getting married to 5 wives. Maninder Singh, Ojaswi Aroraa, Dharti Bhatt, Shubhi Ahuja have already started the shooting for the same.

Om Shanti Om: Life OK will also have spiritual reality show. Sonakshi Sinha, Baba Ramdev and Shekhar Ravjiani have been roped for the judging panel. It’s a talent based series wherein contestants would sing Bhajans in a contemporary style.

We wish the channel, actors, and the producers good luck on their new journey!