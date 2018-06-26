Home > Tv > Tv News
Revealed: Not Adi, Shantanu is the father of Roshni's baby in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

26 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: A major revelation drama is set to occur in the Star Plus' daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The viewers already know that the family is currently witnessing a custody battle between Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel) over Roshni's (Vidisha Srivastava) unborn child. With Simmi's (Shireen Mirza) statement in the court, the verdict was all set to favor the Bhalla family. In fact Roshni also made her mind to sacrifice the baby for everyone's happiness. 

However, in the upcoming episodes, looks like the verdict will favour Roshni.

TellyChakkar earlier reported that Shantanu will come back to Roshni and will create a fake story to save Roshni's child. 

Shantanu will prove that he is the father of Roshni's child and not Adi. This will automatically remove the Bhallas from the custody battle. Shantanu will also prove in the court that he is legit and able enough to take care of his baby. 

Ishita depsite knowing the truth will agree to Shantanu's claims. 

As we stated, Shantanu is doing all of this to get back Roshni.

What will happen further? Is Shantanu really the father of Rohsni's child? Keep watching the show to know more. 

