Sony TV’s Pehredar Piya Ki has always made news majorly for wrong reasons. The show didn’t go well with the audience and the makers had to shut the program overnight. The daily was heavily criticized for its content and the makers had to face the brunt.

TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news that the Shashi-Sumeet Productions is all set to come back for season two. Tejasswi Prakash, the lead of the show already shot for the promo and is set to shoot in the corners of Rajasthan. We had also reported that the show might have a different title. The speculation turned out to be true.

TellyChakkar.com has learnt that the new part of the series will be titled, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. The story of Deeya and Ratan Singh will continue post a leap of 12 years.

The series has Tejasswi Prakash reprising her character and Rohit Suchanti as the grown up Ratan Singh. Rohit will make a comeback after his stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

TellyChakkar.com also reported that Siddharth Shivpuri and Gauri Singh have joined the cast. The cast of the show has already started shooting in Rajasthan.

The promo is already on air and Tejasswi looks regal in her green attire. The show will mostly launch in the month of November 2017.