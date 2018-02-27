Revealed: Pinku’s parents in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta...

Mumbai: The mystery behind Pinku’s parents will finally get resolved in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



It has been quite sometime that the makers of Taarak Mehta... have been building up on a drama revolving around Pinku and his unknown parents.



It all started when Tapusena realised that they have never seen or heard anything about Pinku’s parents. Later, Pinku introduced his maid and cook as his parents but failed to convince them. When he finally decided to leave the country Tapusena brought him back.



Babuji then made a shocking announcement that if his parents don’t return to Gokuldham society, he will adopt Pinku. He also planned to appoint a lawyer to get the formalities done.



However, now TellyChakkar has exclusively heard that the makers have roped in a newbie to portray Pinku’s parents in the show.



According to our sources, Uditanshu Mehta and Nandini Vashishth will portray his father Diwan and mother Dipika respectively.



Uditanshu was earlier the Creative Director in Big Magic and his acting stint proves that the man is multi-faceted!



Here’s is an exclusive picture of the actors posing along with their on-screen son Pinku.





Aren’t you excited to see how the Gokuldham society reacts on meeting Pinku’s parents finally?!