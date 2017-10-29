Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a historic season this year. The show has been immensely successful in terms of rating and popularity.

After wooing the masses for around nine months now, the great grand finale of the show has taken place in Jaipur. And TellyChakkar exclusively has the winners of the singing reality show!

A credible source has informed us that this season will have not one but two winners.

The show saw six finalists enter the finale round viz. Dhroon Tickoo (Amritsar), Shanmukhpriya (Vishakhapatnam), Shreyan Bhattacharya (Midnapur), Vaishnav Girish (Kerala), Anjali Gaikwad and Sonakshi Kar (Kolkata) and after a fierce competition, the 6th season of Esselvision Productions' has seen two winners, a first in the history of the show.

In terms of voting and popularity, the first one to be crowned as a winner is the 11 years old, Shreyan Bhattacharya who hails from West Bengal. Shreyan is the title holder representing the boy's category.

On the other hand, the winner representing the girl gang is Anjali Gaikwad from Latur. Interestingly Gaikwad has also sung for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Anjali entered the show as a wildcard entry and has been popular amongst the masses.

The finale will air tonight. We wish hearty congratulations to the two deserving winners of the show and best wishes to the runner-ups.