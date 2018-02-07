Revealed: Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum’s promo, episode dates and other details

Recently, the media went abuzz with the reports of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming TV show on Sony TV. The comedian shot for the promo yesterday, 6 February and the series is expected to go on air from next month.

TellyChakkar, has a latest update about another anticipated show from the GEC. 10 Ka Dum, which is hosted by Salman Khan is on the cards and TellyChakkar has some exclusive details about the same.

According to our little birdie, the first promo of the non-fiction series will be shot on 9 February. Apparently, the Dabangg star Salman, will shoot for the adcoming Friday, which will announce the opening of the auditions. Furthermore, the promo will be released on 17 February. As per industry insiders, the makers are planning to launch an app for the game show, wherein the auditions for the series will take place. With an application coming in, it seems the producers are planning to take this edition to another level.

The audition process for the venture produced by Siddharth Basu’s Big Synergy will commence from the month of March.

Not just this, TellyChakkar has also heard that the 3rd season will tentatively go on floors from 9 May. “If everything goes as per planned the first episode will be shot on 9th,” a source revealed. The actor will only begin the shooting for the show once he completes the schedule of his latest thriller, Race 3.

Seemingly, the on-air date is not decided yet. Nonetheless, are you champing at the bit with the news of Bhaijaan coming back to the reality series? Comment below your exhilaration and share the article with your friends to keep them updated as well.

